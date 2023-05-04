Analysis of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND): Selected Notes

In the latest session, Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) closed at $11.74 up 0.51% from its previous closing price of $11.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1007350 shares were traded. BAND stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.97.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bandwidth Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $25 from $18 previously.

On September 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $21.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on May 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Roush Lukas M. bought 9,200 shares for $15.99 per share. The transaction valued at 147,145 led to the insider holds 23,890 shares of the business.

Bottorff Rebecca sold 1,117 shares of BAND for $25,222 on Jan 04. The Chief People Officer now owns 16,439 shares after completing the transaction at $22.58 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Carreker Marina C., who serves as the President of the company, sold 660 shares for $23.60 each. As a result, the insider received 15,576 and left with 8,725 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BAND now has a Market Capitalization of 348.47M and an Enterprise Value of 656.38M. As of this moment, Bandwidth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 78.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAND has reached a high of $29.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.68.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BAND has traded an average of 639.76K shares per day and 476.55k over the past ten days. A total of 25.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.16M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BAND as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.66M with a Short Ratio of 1.66M, compared to 2.04M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.53% and a Short% of Float of 8.19%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $139.38M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $142.24M to a low estimate of $137M. As of the current estimate, Bandwidth Inc.’s year-ago sales were $136.49M, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $151.01M, an increase of 1.80% less than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $153.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $148.4M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $583M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $576.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $580.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $573.15M, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $664.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $699.54M and the low estimate is $620.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.