Analysis of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN): Selected Notes

After finishing at $26.10 in the prior trading day, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) closed at $26.67, up 2.18%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 549778 shares were traded. MAXN stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.40.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MAXN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $22.

BofA Securities reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on September 16, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $30.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAXN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.31B and an Enterprise Value of 1.45B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAXN has reached a high of $33.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.20.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 941.90K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.16M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 41.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.82M. Insiders hold about 48.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MAXN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.87M with a Short Ratio of 4.87M, compared to 3.67M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.81% and a Short% of Float of 30.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$1.08, while EPS last year was -$1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and -$3.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.59 and -$2.61.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $328.12M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $332.9M to a low estimate of $324.4M. As of the current estimate, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $223.08M, an estimated increase of 47.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $356.38M, an increase of 49.70% over than the figure of $47.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $370.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $346.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAXN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.06B, up 39.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.76B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.