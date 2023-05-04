Analyst EPS estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) stock

After finishing at $0.14 in the prior trading day, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) closed at $0.14, up 1.48%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0021 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2926879 shares were traded. CRKN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1529 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1380.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRKN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRKN now has a Market Capitalization of 5.02M and an Enterprise Value of 7.80M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.67k whereas that against EBITDA is -0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRKN has reached a high of $1.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1648, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3139.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 34.81M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 19.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.34M. Insiders hold about 22.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CRKN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 151.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 267.83k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.35% and a Short% of Float of 0.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $124.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $124.3M and the low estimate is $124.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 170.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.