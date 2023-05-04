Analyst EPS estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) stock

After finishing at $0.75 in the prior trading day, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) closed at $0.80, up 7.21%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0537 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4198436 shares were traded. INO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8122 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 01, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Weiner David B. sold 5,833 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 6,708 led to the insider holds 910,124 shares of the business.

Weiner David B. sold 11,668 shares of INO for $14,935 on Feb 27. The Director now owns 904,291 shares after completing the transaction at $1.28 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Weiner David B., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,875 shares for $2.66 each. As a result, the insider received 31,588 and left with 892,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INO now has a Market Capitalization of 193.14M and an Enterprise Value of -27.78M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INO has reached a high of $3.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9774, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6956.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.09M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 250.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 245.68M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.80% stake in the company. Shares short for INO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 39.65M with a Short Ratio of 39.65M, compared to 39.52M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.09% and a Short% of Float of 17.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.42.