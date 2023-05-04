Analysts predict EPS of $0.21 for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)’s current quarter

In the latest session, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) closed at $9.84 up 5.81% from its previous closing price of $9.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3982280 shares were traded. PAGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.29.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 06, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $12.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 17, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAGS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.83B and an Enterprise Value of 2.54B. As of this moment, PagSeguro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAGS has reached a high of $19.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.14.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PAGS has traded an average of 3.19M shares per day and 2.81M over the past ten days. A total of 325.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.03M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PAGS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.52M with a Short Ratio of 6.52M, compared to 3.95M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 3.79%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.01. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $768.78M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $799.71M to a low estimate of $750.36M. As of the current estimate, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $640.92M, an estimated increase of 19.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $865.44M, an increase of 18.30% less than the figure of $19.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $899.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $829.94M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.07B, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.09B and the low estimate is $3.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.