Analysts predict EPS of $1.85 for FMC Corporation (FMC)’s current quarter

After finishing at $116.42 in the prior trading day, FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) closed at $113.99, down -2.09%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1251593 shares were traded. FMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $117.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.81.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FMC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 81.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on January 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $125 to $145.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Sandifer Andrew D sold 5,000 shares for $127.77 per share. The transaction valued at 638,835 led to the insider holds 39,061 shares of the business.

pereira ronaldo sold 1,955 shares of FMC for $252,761 on Mar 01. The EVP, President, FMC Americas now owns 19,478 shares after completing the transaction at $129.29 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Reilly Michael Finian, who serves as the EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of the company, sold 1,200 shares for $128.56 each. As a result, the insider received 154,268 and left with 21,295 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FMC now has a Market Capitalization of 15.49B and an Enterprise Value of 18.34B. As of this moment, FMC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FMC has reached a high of $134.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $98.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 122.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.88.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 845.55K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 125.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.46M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FMC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 1.33M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.02% and a Short% of Float of 1.16%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FMC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.64, compared to 2.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.58. The current Payout Ratio is 36.30% for FMC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 03, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1153:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.05 and a low estimate of $1.73, while EPS last year was $1.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.57, with high estimates of $1.78 and low estimates of $1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.25 and $7.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.79. EPS for the following year is $8.85, with 19 analysts recommending between $9.6 and $8.18.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $1.51B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.56B to a low estimate of $1.44B. As of the current estimate, FMC Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.45B, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.47B, an increase of 10.00% over than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.39B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.8B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.61B and the low estimate is $6.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.