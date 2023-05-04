Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)

In the latest session, Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) closed at $5.75 up 2.50% from its previous closing price of $5.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 505553 shares were traded. EYEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.49.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Eyenovia Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on March 01, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Ianchulev Tsontcho sold 90,000 shares for $5.50 per share. The transaction valued at 495,000 led to the insider holds 331,211 shares of the business.

Ianchulev Tsontcho sold 60,000 shares of EYEN for $300,000 on Apr 27. The Director now owns 421,211 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, Ianchulev Tsontcho, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $4.50 each. As a result, the insider received 180,000 and left with 481,211 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EYEN now has a Market Capitalization of 158.05M and an Enterprise Value of 145.31M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EYEN has reached a high of $5.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.43.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EYEN has traded an average of 274.00K shares per day and 593.27k over the past ten days. A total of 36.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.44M. Insiders hold about 15.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EYEN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 279.08k with a Short Ratio of 0.28M, compared to 269.68k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.73% and a Short% of Float of 0.87%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.66M and the low estimate is $2.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 252.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.