Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC)

In the latest session, SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) closed at $7.48 down -1.32% from its previous closing price of $7.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 628451 shares were traded. SXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.48.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SunCoke Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

B. Riley FBR Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 30, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Hardesty Phillip Michael sold 13,778 shares for $9.97 per share. The transaction valued at 137,408 led to the insider holds 206,050 shares of the business.

Hardesty Phillip Michael sold 17,778 shares of SXC for $168,278 on Feb 28. The Senior Vice President now owns 199,033 shares after completing the transaction at $9.47 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SXC now has a Market Capitalization of 724.53M and an Enterprise Value of 1.17B. As of this moment, SunCoke’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SXC has reached a high of $10.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.97.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SXC has traded an average of 838.87K shares per day and 608.19k over the past ten days. A total of 83.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.64M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SXC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.49M with a Short Ratio of 1.49M, compared to 1.51M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 2.21%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SXC is 0.32, from 0.28 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.15%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.71 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $420.45M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $477.6M to a low estimate of $363.3M. As of the current estimate, SunCoke Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $439.8M, an estimated decrease of -4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $408.3M, a decrease of -18.60% less than the figure of -$4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $452.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $363.9M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.97B, down -19.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.69B and the low estimate is $1.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.