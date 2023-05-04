Analysts provide stock recommendations for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) closed the day trading at $81.62 down -9.22% from the previous closing price of $89.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 109141150 shares were traded. AMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on May 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $100 from $76 previously.

On May 03, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $98 to $95.

Susquehanna reiterated its Positive rating for the stock on April 24, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $112 to $115.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when GRASBY PAUL DARREN sold 12,500 shares for $94.85 per share. The transaction valued at 1,185,625 led to the insider holds 95,942 shares of the business.

Papermaster Mark D sold 30,000 shares of AMD for $2,741,607 on Apr 06. The Chief Technology Officer & EVP now owns 1,516,945 shares after completing the transaction at $91.39 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, KUMAR DEVINDER, who serves as the EVP of the company, sold 16,265 shares for $94.85 each. As a result, the insider received 1,542,735 and left with 555,750 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMD now has a Market Capitalization of 140.73B and an Enterprise Value of 137.73B. As of this moment, Advanced’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 92.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 40.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMD has reached a high of $109.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.93.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMD traded about 58.64M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMD traded about 57.21M shares per day. A total of 1.62B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.60B. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AMD as of Apr 13, 2023 were 29.84M with a Short Ratio of 29.84M, compared to 34.98M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 1.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 28 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.49 and $2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3. EPS for the following year is $4.3, with 33 analysts recommending between $6.25 and $3.43.

Revenue Estimates

27 analysts predict $5.47B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.74B to a low estimate of $5.22B. As of the current estimate, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.55B, an estimated decrease of -16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.11B, an increase of 8.70% over than the figure of -$16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.56B.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.6B, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33B and the low estimate is $24.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.