Analysts provide stock recommendations for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)

In the latest session, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) closed at $4.81 down -2.43% from its previous closing price of $4.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1761326 shares were traded. TV stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8000.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on April 19, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $6 from $8.80 previously.

On November 29, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $6.50.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on August 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TV now has a Market Capitalization of 2.78B and an Enterprise Value of 6.27B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TV has reached a high of $10.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0422, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6652.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TV has traded an average of 2.29M shares per day and 1.34M over the past ten days. A total of 564.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 564.90M. Insiders hold about 27.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TV as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.33M with a Short Ratio of 4.33M, compared to 4.88M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TV is 0.09, from 0.35 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and -$1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.28 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $973.39M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $971.9M. As of the current estimate, Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s year-ago sales were $1.39B, an estimated decrease of -30.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $967.76M, an increase of 6.50% over than the figure of -$30.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $975.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $959.82M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.11B, down -26.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.48B and the low estimate is $4.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.