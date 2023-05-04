Analyzing Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

The price of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) closed at $2.72 in the last session, up 1.49% from day before closing price of $2.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 804385 shares were traded. AKTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AKTS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.25.

On February 02, 2021, Craig Hallum reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $20.

Craig Hallum reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 15, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Boller Kenneth sold 800 shares for $4.37 per share. The transaction valued at 3,496 led to the insider holds 110,958 shares of the business.

Shealy Jeffrey B. sold 2,340 shares of AKTS for $6,646 on Dec 20. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 505,502 shares after completing the transaction at $2.84 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Aichele David, who serves as the EVP of Business Development of the company, sold 1,480 shares for $3.14 each. As a result, the insider received 4,647 and left with 215,987 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKTS now has a Market Capitalization of 223.25M and an Enterprise Value of 220.97M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKTS has reached a high of $5.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1884, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5138.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AKTS traded on average about 645.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 546.59k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 57.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.83M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AKTS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.45M with a Short Ratio of 5.45M, compared to 4.97M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.61% and a Short% of Float of 7.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.82 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.87. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.65.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.7M to a low estimate of $7.4M. As of the current estimate, Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.61M, an estimated increase of 63.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.08M, an increase of 74.50% over than the figure of $63.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.35M, up 82.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $76.4M and the low estimate is $50M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 109.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.