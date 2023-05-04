Analyzing Appian Corporation (APPN)’s quick and current ratios

In the latest session, Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) closed at $35.17 down -3.14% from its previous closing price of $36.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 661685 shares were traded. APPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.05.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Appian Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SMBC Nikko on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $23 from $37 previously.

On December 21, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $37.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $45.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on September 23, 2022, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP bought 6,444 shares for $43.65 per share. The transaction valued at 281,281 led to the insider holds 10,121,954 shares of the business.

Lynch Mark Steven sold 1,393 shares of APPN for $60,136 on Feb 27. The Director now owns 36,237 shares after completing the transaction at $43.17 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $45.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,520,795 and bolstered with 10,115,510 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APPN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.94B and an Enterprise Value of 2.93B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.25 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APPN has reached a high of $59.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.11.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, APPN has traded an average of 311.63K shares per day and 305.78k over the past ten days. A total of 72.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.91M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.90% stake in the company. Shares short for APPN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.27M with a Short Ratio of 3.27M, compared to 3.25M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.49% and a Short% of Float of 7.98%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.1 and -$1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.71, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $131.41M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $132M to a low estimate of $130.92M. As of the current estimate, Appian Corporation’s year-ago sales were $114.27M, an estimated increase of 15.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $124.2M, an increase of 12.80% less than the figure of $15.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $126M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $121.84M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $534.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $531M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $532.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $467.99M, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $618.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $633.29M and the low estimate is $600M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.