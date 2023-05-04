Analyzing Ashland Inc. (ASH)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

The closing price of Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) was $90.27 for the day, down -9.74% from the previous closing price of $100.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1574890 shares were traded. ASH stock price reached its highest trading level at $94.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.00.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ASH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $105 from $104 previously.

On September 12, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $120.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $120 to $110.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Sandler Ricky C bought 224,156 shares for $100.20 per share. The transaction valued at 22,460,431 led to the insider holds 4,083,978 shares of the business.

Sandler Ricky C sold 224,156 shares of ASH for $22,460,431 on Sep 01. The Director now owns 4,083,978 shares after completing the transaction at $100.20 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, BONI ERIC N, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,657 shares for $109.50 each. As a result, the insider received 290,942 and left with 10,640 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASH now has a Market Capitalization of 5.58B and an Enterprise Value of 6.48B. As of this moment, Ashland’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASH has reached a high of $114.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $91.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 100.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 103.57.

Shares Statistics:

ASH traded an average of 396.76K shares per day over the past three months and 473.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.95M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ASH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 617.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.62M, compared to 721.12k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.24%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.30, ASH has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.34. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.33. The current Payout Ratio is 7.90% for ASH, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 14, 2017 when the company split stock in a 511:250 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.14 and a low estimate of $1.76, while EPS last year was $1.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.92, with high estimates of $2.13 and low estimates of $1.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.9 and $5.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.38. EPS for the following year is $7.04, with 10 analysts recommending between $7.92 and $5.85.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $692M to a low estimate of $637M. As of the current estimate, Ashland Inc.’s year-ago sales were $644M, an estimated increase of 4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $685.17M, an increase of 8.60% over than the figure of $4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $712.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $641M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.39B, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.77B and the low estimate is $2.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.