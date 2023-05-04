Analyzing Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Atlas Lithium Corporation’s stock clocked out at $29.88, down -27.93% from its previous closing price of $41.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1337809 shares were traded. ATLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.88.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ATLX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATLX now has a Market Capitalization of 262.04M and an Enterprise Value of 261.78M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28135.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 83.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 38.70k whereas that against EBITDA is -46.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATLX has reached a high of $45.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.78.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ATLX traded 415.75K shares on average per day over the past three months and 479.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.25M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.92% stake in the company. Shares short for ATLX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 312.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.31M, compared to 263.5k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.63% and a Short% of Float of 5.05%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.89, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$1.58.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1M and the low estimate is $1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9,900.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.