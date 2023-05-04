Analyzing GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY)’s quick and current ratios

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) closed the day trading at $71.40 down -4.80% from the previous closing price of $75.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2311103 shares were traded. GDDY stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.40.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GDDY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on April 11, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $95.

On March 21, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $100 to $88.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on January 18, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $86 to $103.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Bhutani Amanpal Singh sold 1,987 shares for $77.41 per share. The transaction valued at 153,818 led to the insider holds 278,258 shares of the business.

McCaffrey Mark sold 915 shares of GDDY for $70,832 on Apr 04. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 93,191 shares after completing the transaction at $77.41 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, McCaffrey Mark, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $75.81 each. As a result, the insider received 379,025 and left with 94,106 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GDDY now has a Market Capitalization of 11.80B and an Enterprise Value of 15.01B. As of this moment, GoDaddy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GDDY has reached a high of $85.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.11.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GDDY traded about 978.00K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GDDY traded about 1.15M shares per day. A total of 154.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.94M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GDDY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 1.88M, compared to 1.35M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.12 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.09 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.73. EPS for the following year is $3.72, with 10 analysts recommending between $6.16 and $2.79.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.04B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, GoDaddy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1B, an estimated increase of 3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.06B, an increase of 4.10% over than the figure of $3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.09B, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.85B and the low estimate is $4.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.