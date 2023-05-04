Analyzing Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Ryerson Holding Corporation’s stock clocked out at $37.95, down -1.43% from its previous closing price of $38.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 546011 shares were traded. RYI stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.69.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RYI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 10, 2019, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when PLATINUM EQUITY, LLC sold 4,000,000 shares for $35.08 per share. The transaction valued at 140,322,193 led to the insider holds 11,924,478 shares of the business.

Larson Stephen P. bought 10,000 shares of RYI for $303,717 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 75,000 shares after completing the transaction at $30.37 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Lehner Edward J., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $31.10 each. As a result, the insider received 233,250 and left with 515,776 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RYI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.33B and an Enterprise Value of 1.90B. As of this moment, Ryerson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYI has reached a high of $41.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.05.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RYI traded 329.41K shares on average per day over the past three months and 295.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.85M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RYI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 588.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.59M, compared to 767.6k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.66% and a Short% of Float of 2.62%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.61, RYI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.57%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.31 and a low estimate of $1.3, while EPS last year was $5.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.7 and $3.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.58. EPS for the following year is $4.01, with 1 analysts recommending between $4.01 and $4.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $1.42B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.42B to a low estimate of $1.42B. As of the current estimate, Ryerson Holding Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.74B, an estimated decrease of -18.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, a decrease of -29.70% less than the figure of -$18.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.05B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.32B, down -16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.74B and the low estimate is $4.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.