Analyzing Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.76, down -23.81% from its previous closing price of $2.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.5500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 756491 shares were traded. VERB stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VERB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VERB now has a Market Capitalization of 11.90M and an Enterprise Value of 18.55M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 35.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.97 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERB has reached a high of $35.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2836, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.0481.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VERB traded 162.23K shares on average per day over the past three months and 656.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 112.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.53M. Insiders hold about 7.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VERB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 103.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 69.41k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.67% and a Short% of Float of 2.79%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.2 and a low estimate of -$1.2, while EPS last year was -$3.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.6, with high estimates of -$1.6 and low estimates of -$1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.2 and -$5.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $3.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.5M to a low estimate of $3.5M. As of the current estimate, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.69M, an estimated increase of 30.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.2M, an increase of 33.40% over than the figure of $30.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.2M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VERB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.44M, up 59.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.84M and the low estimate is $20.84M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.