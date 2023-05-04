Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Stock Price Peaks at $11.52 During Trading

The closing price of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) was $11.02 for the day, down -2.30% from the previous closing price of $11.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3996127 shares were traded. ABR stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.02.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ABR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $11 from $15 previously.

On April 25, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when KAUFMAN IVAN bought 10,000 shares for $12.43 per share. The transaction valued at 124,280 led to the insider holds 1,168,277 shares of the business.

Green William C bought 4,200 shares of ABR for $54,329 on Mar 13. The Director now owns 138,905 shares after completing the transaction at $12.94 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Green William C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 9,255 shares for $15.36 each. As a result, the insider paid 142,157 and bolstered with 134,705 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.93B. As of this moment, Arbor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABR has reached a high of $17.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.73.

Shares Statistics:

ABR traded an average of 4.24M shares per day over the past three months and 4.43M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 174.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.69M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ABR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 24.29M with a Short Ratio of 24.29M, compared to 11.11M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.21% and a Short% of Float of 13.67%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.57, ABR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.40. The current Payout Ratio is 89.50% for ABR, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 29, 2012 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.95 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.67. EPS for the following year is $1.82, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.89 and $1.77.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $112.71M to a low estimate of $84.4M. As of the current estimate, Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $84.14M, an estimated increase of 15.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $97.43M, an increase of 3.40% less than the figure of $15.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $109.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $85.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $577M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $341.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $436.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $390.78M, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $411.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $454.9M and the low estimate is $368.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.