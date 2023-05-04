Are analysts optimistic about Sendas Distribuidora S.A.’s (NYSE:ASAI) stock?

As of close of business last night, Sendas Distribuidora S.A.’s stock clocked out at $11.54, down -1.95% from its previous closing price of $11.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1270412 shares were traded. ASAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.93.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASAI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASAI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.92B and an Enterprise Value of 6.90B. As of this moment, Sendas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASAI has reached a high of $20.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ASAI traded 556.33K shares on average per day over the past three months and 507.76k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 270.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.42M. Shares short for ASAI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.29M, compared to 1.93M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.09, ASAI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.21. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.99 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.84B, up 41.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.58B and the low estimate is $14.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.