Are Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) shares too expensive at this price?

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX) closed the day trading at $43.48 up 3.75% from the previous closing price of $41.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 727953 shares were traded. ACLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.00.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ACLX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on April 14, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $39.

On March 14, 2023, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $43.

On February 13, 2023, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $42.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on February 13, 2023, with a $42 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when Heery Christopher sold 20,000 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 800,068 led to the insider holds 11,692 shares of the business.

Heery Christopher sold 15,642 shares of ACLX for $547,661 on Apr 19. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 11,692 shares after completing the transaction at $35.01 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Heery Christopher, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $35.00 each. As a result, the insider received 210,000 and left with 14,989 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACLX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.38B and an Enterprise Value of 1.21B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACLX has reached a high of $44.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.61.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ACLX traded about 492.47K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ACLX traded about 743.31k shares per day. A total of 43.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.95M. Insiders hold about 15.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ACLX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.39M with a Short Ratio of 5.39M, compared to 3.51M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.26% and a Short% of Float of 18.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.09 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.73 and -$4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$3.03, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.86 and -$4.69.