Are MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) shares too expensive at this price?

After finishing at $16.69 in the prior trading day, MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) closed at $16.34, down -2.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 852372 shares were traded. MNSO stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.95.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MNSO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2020, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.20.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on November 09, 2020, with a $25.20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNSO now has a Market Capitalization of 5.43B and an Enterprise Value of 4.63B. As of this moment, MINISO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNSO has reached a high of $19.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 700.38k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 314.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 299.99M. Insiders hold about 5.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MNSO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.82M with a Short Ratio of 5.82M, compared to 6.7M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MNSO’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 1.87 this year.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.72. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.94 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $421.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $432.51M to a low estimate of $412.17M. As of the current estimate, MINISO Group Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $325.28M, an estimated increase of 29.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $458.98M, an increase of 42.50% over than the figure of $29.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $471.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $446.32M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNSO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4B, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.13B and the low estimate is $2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.