Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $24.61

The closing price of Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) was $24.61 for the day, down -1.40% from the previous closing price of $24.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 520556 shares were traded. ARVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.79.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARVN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $83 to $49.

On September 09, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $90.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on September 09, 2022, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Houston John G sold 5,878 shares for $29.53 per share. The transaction valued at 173,577 led to the insider holds 917,427 shares of the business.

Cassidy Sean A sold 1,745 shares of ARVN for $51,530 on Mar 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 183,618 shares after completing the transaction at $29.53 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Taylor Ian, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 1,051 shares for $29.53 each. As a result, the insider received 31,036 and left with 101,721 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARVN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.40B and an Enterprise Value of 196.45M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.50 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARVN has reached a high of $58.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.89.

Shares Statistics:

ARVN traded an average of 444.84K shares per day over the past three months and 407.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.29M. Insiders hold about 9.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ARVN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.67M with a Short Ratio of 4.67M, compared to 5.1M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.76% and a Short% of Float of 10.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.01 and a low estimate of -$1.98, while EPS last year was -$1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.58, with high estimates of -$1.21 and low estimates of -$1.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.71 and -$7.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.35. EPS for the following year is -$7.49, with 19 analysts recommending between -$5.06 and -$9.18.