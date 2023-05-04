As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) offers stability

In the latest session, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) closed at $5.88 down -2.16% from its previous closing price of $6.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3498545 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on February 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $7 from $12 previously.

On December 16, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Layade Nashira W. sold 3,500 shares for $12.65 per share. The transaction valued at 44,275 led to the insider holds 39,321 shares of the business.

WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought 2,000 shares of HOUS for $21,760 on Aug 05. The Director now owns 141,768 shares after completing the transaction at $10.88 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOUS now has a Market Capitalization of 641.11M and an Enterprise Value of 3.94B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 985.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOUS has reached a high of $13.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HOUS has traded an average of 1.78M shares per day and 1.66M over the past ten days. A total of 109.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.38M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 114.06% stake in the company. Shares short for HOUS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 10.95M with a Short Ratio of 10.95M, compared to 13.11M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.92% and a Short% of Float of 16.07%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.72 and a low estimate of -$0.89, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.77 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.14B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.19B to a low estimate of $1.07B. As of the current estimate, Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.64B, an estimated decrease of -30.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.72B, a decrease of -19.70% over than the figure of -$30.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.79B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.64B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.91B, down -14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.75B and the low estimate is $5.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.