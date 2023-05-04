As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) offers stability

After finishing at $4.56 in the prior trading day, Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) closed at $4.50, down -1.32%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1363673 shares were traded. MPAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MPAA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Bryan David bought 550 shares for $10.52 per share. The transaction valued at 5,786 led to the insider holds 26,105 shares of the business.

Borneo Rudolph J sold 3,000 shares of MPAA for $39,761 on Nov 22. The Director now owns 37,056 shares after completing the transaction at $13.25 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Ferguson Joseph Edwin, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,331 shares for $14.42 each. As a result, the insider received 62,461 and left with 18,117 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MPAA now has a Market Capitalization of 109.93M and an Enterprise Value of 373.93M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPAA has reached a high of $19.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.7416, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.7724.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 337.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 403.27k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 19.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.55M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MPAA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.41M with a Short Ratio of 1.41M, compared to 1.56M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.26% and a Short% of Float of 10.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.12. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.01 and $1.01.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $187.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $187.7M to a low estimate of $187.7M. As of the current estimate, Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s year-ago sales were $163.92M, an estimated increase of 14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $170.5M, an increase of 4.00% less than the figure of $14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $170.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $170.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $676M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $676M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $676M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $650.31M, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $719.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $719.4M and the low estimate is $719.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.