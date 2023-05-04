AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS)’s EPS estimates by 1 analysts

The closing price of AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) was $4.74 for the day, up 2.16% from the previous closing price of $4.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1234205 shares were traded. ASTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6000.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ASTS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on October 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On July 12, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $29.

On June 30, 2021, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on June 30, 2021, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Cisneros Adriana bought 36,364 shares for $5.50 per share. The transaction valued at 200,002 led to the insider holds 39,764 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASTS now has a Market Capitalization of 322.01M and an Enterprise Value of 95.95M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 40.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.94 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASTS has reached a high of $14.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.4321, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.6482.

Shares Statistics:

ASTS traded an average of 2.17M shares per day over the past three months and 3.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.33M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 14.92M with a Short Ratio of 14.92M, compared to 14.55M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.76% and a Short% of Float of 22.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.49 and a low estimate of -$0.49, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.07 and -$2.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.07. EPS for the following year is -$2.13, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.13 and -$2.13.