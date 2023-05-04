Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) Shares Decline by -0.31% to Close at $3.24

As of close of business last night, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.24, down -0.31% from its previous closing price of $3.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 785543 shares were traded. AVIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2100.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AVIR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 35.80 and its Current Ratio is at 35.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $7 from $14 previously.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 20, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $61 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when BERGER FRANKLIN M sold 16,166 shares for $5.16 per share. The transaction valued at 83,352 led to the insider holds 778,353 shares of the business.

BERGER FRANKLIN M sold 25,500 shares of AVIR for $131,333 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 794,519 shares after completing the transaction at $5.15 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVIR now has a Market Capitalization of 273.36M and an Enterprise Value of -370.22M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 58.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVIR has reached a high of $9.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3844, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2327.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AVIR traded 553.63K shares on average per day over the past three months and 521.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.70M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AVIR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.9M with a Short Ratio of 1.90M, compared to 1.9M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.29% and a Short% of Float of 3.01%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.85 and -$2.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.22. EPS for the following year is -$2.81, with 3 analysts recommending between -$2.07 and -$3.47.