AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) Shares Rise by 2.02% to Close at $0.67

As of close of business last night, AVROBIO Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.67, up 2.02% from its previous closing price of $0.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0132 from its previous closing price. On the day, 709580 shares were traded. AVRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7317 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6487.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AVRO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 19, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $7.

On June 15, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on June 15, 2021, with a $23 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVRO now has a Market Capitalization of 39.24M and an Enterprise Value of -36.86M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVRO has reached a high of $1.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0954, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9313.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AVRO traded 1.33M shares on average per day over the past three months and 471.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.60M. Insiders hold about 2.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AVRO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.03M with a Short Ratio of 1.03M, compared to 589.68k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.33% and a Short% of Float of 2.69%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.78 and -$2.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.95. EPS for the following year is -$1.63, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.56 and -$2.74.