Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

The closing price of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) was $7.13 for the day, down -4.30% from the previous closing price of $7.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 652481 shares were traded. BGFV stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.89.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BGFV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on October 21, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On August 02, 2017, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $10.

Deutsche Bank reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 02, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $16.50 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Starr Shane O sold 5,250 shares for $9.00 per share. The transaction valued at 47,250 led to the insider holds 14,950 shares of the business.

DUNBAR JENNIFER HOLDEN sold 2,000 shares of BGFV for $25,400 on Nov 28. The Director now owns 14,143 shares after completing the transaction at $12.70 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, FRALEY JEFFREY L, who serves as the Senior VP, Human Resources of the company, sold 3,268 shares for $12.28 each. As a result, the insider received 40,131 and left with 13,775 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BGFV now has a Market Capitalization of 187.89M and an Enterprise Value of 457.80M. As of this moment, Big’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BGFV has reached a high of $16.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.52.

Shares Statistics:

BGFV traded an average of 303.44K shares per day over the past three months and 390.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 21.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.91M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BGFV as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.83M with a Short Ratio of 4.83M, compared to 5.22M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.79% and a Short% of Float of 22.87%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, BGFV has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.21.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $247.13M to a low estimate of $247.13M. As of the current estimate, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s year-ago sales were $253.8M, an estimated decrease of -2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $259.92M, an increase of 0.60% over than the figure of -$2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $259.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $259.92M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BGFV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $978.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $978.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $978.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $995.54M, down -1.70% from the average estimate.