BILL (BILL Holdings Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) closed the day trading at $78.63 up 3.88% from the previous closing price of $75.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2697124 shares were traded. BILL stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.50.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BILL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 102.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $95.

On March 17, 2023, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $86.Robert W. Baird initiated its Neutral rating on March 17, 2023, with a $86 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Rettig John R. sold 9,377 shares for $90.16 per share. The transaction valued at 845,474 led to the insider holds 28,866 shares of the business.

Cota Germaine sold 2,772 shares of BILL for $237,239 on Mar 02. The SVP, Finance & Accounting now owns 1,569 shares after completing the transaction at $85.58 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Lacerte Rene A., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 7,657 shares for $84.34 each. As a result, the insider received 645,785 and left with 95,509 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BILL now has a Market Capitalization of 8.21B and an Enterprise Value of 7.42B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -30.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BILL has reached a high of $179.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 114.20.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BILL traded about 2.77M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BILL traded about 1.85M shares per day. A total of 105.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.36M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BILL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.19M with a Short Ratio of 9.19M, compared to 9.43M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.64% and a Short% of Float of 10.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.04. EPS for the following year is $1.3, with 24 analysts recommending between $1.81 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $246.82M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $252.58M to a low estimate of $243.05M. As of the current estimate, BILL Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $166.91M, an estimated increase of 47.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $267.44M, an increase of 33.60% less than the figure of $47.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $272.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $257.74M.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $995.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $641.96M, up 56.40% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.