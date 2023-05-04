Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $1.15 in the prior trading day, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) closed at $1.11, down -3.48%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4128639 shares were traded. BITF stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BITF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BITF now has a Market Capitalization of 259.49M and an Enterprise Value of 289.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -34.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BITF has reached a high of $3.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9871, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0129.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.31M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 219.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.27M. Insiders hold about 7.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.96% stake in the company. Shares short for BITF as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.15M with a Short Ratio of 8.15M, compared to 8.66M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.42% and a Short% of Float of 3.71%.