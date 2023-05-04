Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $51.88

In the latest session, Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) closed at $51.88 up 3.99% from its previous closing price of $49.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 612582 shares were traded. BPMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.03.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Albers Jeffrey W. sold 9,793 shares for $45.67 per share. The transaction valued at 447,273 led to the insider holds 173,450 shares of the business.

Haviland Kate sold 6,640 shares of BPMC for $303,354 on Mar 06. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 125,641 shares after completing the transaction at $45.69 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, McCain Tracey L, who serves as the EVP AND CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of the company, sold 3,322 shares for $45.68 each. As a result, the insider received 151,743 and left with 52,666 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BPMC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.63B and an Enterprise Value of 1.92B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BPMC has reached a high of $79.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.86.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BPMC has traded an average of 583.06K shares per day and 482.55k over the past ten days. A total of 59.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.45M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.35% stake in the company. Shares short for BPMC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.31M with a Short Ratio of 4.31M, compared to 5.26M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.18% and a Short% of Float of 7.21%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.32 and a low estimate of -$2.89, while EPS last year was -$1.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.68, with high estimates of -$2.36 and low estimates of -$2.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$9.06 and -$11.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$10.24. EPS for the following year is -$7.96, with 18 analysts recommending between -$4.33 and -$10.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $41.96M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $47.44M to a low estimate of $37.66M. As of the current estimate, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s year-ago sales were $62.73M, an estimated decrease of -33.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.71M, an increase of 22.30% over than the figure of -$33.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $49.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $41.29M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BPMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $251.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $193.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $208.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $204.04M, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $361.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $480.15M and the low estimate is $214M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 73.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.