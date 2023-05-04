Cano Health Inc. (CANO)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $1.05 in the prior trading day, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) closed at $1.06, up 0.95%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2172335 shares were traded. CANO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CANO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1.25 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Koppy Brian D sold 23,591 shares for $1.27 per share. The transaction valued at 30,067 led to the insider holds 802,570 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CANO now has a Market Capitalization of 396.26M and an Enterprise Value of 1.57B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.57 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CANO has reached a high of $9.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2754, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3301.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.49M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 242.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 170.47M. Insiders hold about 11.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CANO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 26.85M with a Short Ratio of 26.85M, compared to 30.51M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.16% and a Short% of Float of 11.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $810.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $853.5M to a low estimate of $724.65M. As of the current estimate, Cano Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $704.34M, an estimated increase of 15.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $808.96M, an increase of 17.30% over than the figure of $15.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $817.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $792.37M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CANO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.74B, up 15.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.04B and the low estimate is $3.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.