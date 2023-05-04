Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) closed the day trading at $52.13 down -4.07% from the previous closing price of $54.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 621948 shares were traded. CRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.96.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 11, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $52 to $53.

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when SOCCI ELIZABETH A sold 5,722 shares for $50.56 per share. The transaction valued at 289,322 led to the insider holds 11,755 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.56B and an Enterprise Value of 3.32B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRS has reached a high of $54.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.41.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRS traded about 394.83K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRS traded about 627.74k shares per day. A total of 48.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.30M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CRS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.45M with a Short Ratio of 1.45M, compared to 1.35M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.98% and a Short% of Float of 3.06%.

Dividends & Splits

CRS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.80 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.25. The current Payout Ratio is 193.20% for CRS, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 15, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.01. EPS for the following year is $3.09, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.32 and $2.7.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $718.83M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $766M to a low estimate of $664.5M. As of the current estimate, Carpenter Technology Corporation’s year-ago sales were $563.8M, an estimated increase of 27.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $725.5M, an increase of 29.70% over than the figure of $27.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $779M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $672M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.84B, up 35.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.24B and the low estimate is $2.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.