Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

As of close of business last night, Castor Maritime Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.65, down -3.80% from its previous closing price of $0.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0255 from its previous closing price. On the day, 676579 shares were traded. CTRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6798 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6300.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CTRM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTRM now has a Market Capitalization of 71.48M and an Enterprise Value of 80.95M. As of this moment, Castor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTRM has reached a high of $1.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8661, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2025.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CTRM traded 1.73M shares on average per day over the past three months and 456.25k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.61M. Shares short for CTRM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.84M with a Short Ratio of 1.84M, compared to 2.39M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.