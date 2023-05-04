Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) closed at $99.83 in the last session, up 0.32% from day before closing price of $99.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 816454 shares were traded. CELH stock price reached its highest trading level at $101.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $99.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CELH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 74.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on April 26, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $110.

On February 28, 2023, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $120.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly sold 554,017 shares for $90.25 per share. The transaction valued at 50,000,034 led to the insider holds 8,846,232 shares of the business.

Milmoe William H. sold 30,000 shares of CELH for $3,219,000 on Jan 13. The 10% Owner now owns 64,415 shares after completing the transaction at $107.30 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Castaldo Nicholas, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,000 shares for $101.03 each. As a result, the insider received 1,111,315 and left with 81,626 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CELH now has a Market Capitalization of 6.60B and an Enterprise Value of 6.81B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 188.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -45.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CELH has reached a high of $122.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.10.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CELH traded on average about 929.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 992.1k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 75.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.47M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CELH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.94M with a Short Ratio of 8.94M, compared to 8.87M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.65% and a Short% of Float of 15.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.29 and $0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.19 and $1.39.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $217.65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $245.1M to a low estimate of $196.68M. As of the current estimate, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $133.39M, an estimated increase of 63.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $246.38M, an increase of 60.00% less than the figure of $63.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $263.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $219.88M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CELH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $891.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $653.6M, up 55.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.