Chevron Corporation (CVX) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $156.83

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) closed the day trading at $156.83 down -2.01% from the previous closing price of $160.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7485430 shares were traded. CVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $159.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $156.74.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CVX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $212.

On April 13, 2023, Scotiabank Upgraded its rating to Sector Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $195 to $200.

Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on April 04, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $200.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when MORRIS RHONDA J sold 19,666 shares for $170.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,343,281 led to the insider holds 3,967 shares of the business.

JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold 37,300 shares of CVX for $6,800,230 on Nov 30. The Executive Vice President now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $182.31 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 2,900 shares for $181.77 each. As a result, the insider received 527,146 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVX now has a Market Capitalization of 319.40B and an Enterprise Value of 324.84B. As of this moment, Chevron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVX has reached a high of $189.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $132.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 163.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 166.53.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CVX traded about 8.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CVX traded about 7.27M shares per day. A total of 1.91B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.88B. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CVX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 16.24M with a Short Ratio of 16.24M, compared to 15.47M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.86% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.

Dividends & Splits

CVX’s forward annual dividend rate is 6.04, up from 5.77 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.39. The current Payout Ratio is 31.70% for CVX, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 12, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.43 and a low estimate of $2.75, while EPS last year was $5.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.58, with high estimates of $5.11 and low estimates of $2.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.76 and $10.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.28. EPS for the following year is $14.64, with 25 analysts recommending between $20.93 and $7.86.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $51.35B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $59.66B to a low estimate of $41.6B. As of the current estimate, Chevron Corporation’s year-ago sales were $68.76B, an estimated decrease of -25.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $52.82B, a decrease of -9.30% over than the figure of -$25.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $61.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $41.26B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $236.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $174.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $207.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $246.25B, down -15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $207.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $238B and the low estimate is $181.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.