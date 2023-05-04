Cloudflare Inc. (NET) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) closed the day trading at $41.90 down -2.29% from the previous closing price of $42.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7445942 shares were traded. NET stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.78.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NET, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 299.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 14, 2023, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $51.

On February 07, 2023, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $52.Loop Capital initiated its Hold rating on February 07, 2023, with a $52 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when SEIFERT THOMAS J sold 15,000 shares for $64.49 per share. The transaction valued at 967,346 led to the insider holds 61,355 shares of the business.

Zatlyn Michelle sold 12,820 shares of NET for $807,639 on Apr 12. The President and COO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $63.00 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Zatlyn Michelle, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 12,820 shares for $58.34 each. As a result, the insider received 747,978 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NET now has a Market Capitalization of 15.61B and an Enterprise Value of 15.54B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -231.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NET has reached a high of $93.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.28.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NET traded about 5.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NET traded about 8.63M shares per day. A total of 330.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 282.20M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NET as of Apr 13, 2023 were 20.24M with a Short Ratio of 20.24M, compared to 21.73M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.10% and a Short% of Float of 7.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 26 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 29 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

24 analysts predict $306.32M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $323.63M to a low estimate of $305M. As of the current estimate, Cloudflare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $234.52M, an estimated increase of 30.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $330.29M, an increase of 31.80% over than the figure of $30.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $345.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $324.9M.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $975.24M, up 32.10% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.82B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.