Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE: CBU) was $48.44 for the day, up 1.98% from the previous closing price of $47.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 805062 shares were traded. CBU stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.49.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CBU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Janney on March 14, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $66.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on May 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $74 to $66.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when MacPherson Kerrie D. bought 1,000 shares for $55.42 per share. The transaction valued at 55,423 led to the insider holds 3,662 shares of the business.

STEELE SALLY A bought 2,000 shares of CBU for $106,923 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 4,585 shares after completing the transaction at $53.46 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Parente John, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $53.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 106,400 and bolstered with 67,188 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBU now has a Market Capitalization of 2.49B. As of this moment, Community’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBU has reached a high of $72.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.78.

Shares Statistics:

CBU traded an average of 366.65K shares per day over the past three months and 789.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CBU as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 1.82M, compared to 2.33M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.39% and a Short% of Float of 4.72%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.75, CBU has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.51. The current Payout Ratio is 50.90% for CBU, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 12, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.72 and $2.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.19. EPS for the following year is $3.49, with 7 analysts recommending between $4 and $3.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $179.43M to a low estimate of $174.04M. As of the current estimate, Community Bank System Inc.’s year-ago sales were $153.36M, an estimated increase of 15.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $178.67M, an increase of 1.70% less than the figure of $15.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $182.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $175.87M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $716M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $649.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $671.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $679.36M, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $730.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $743.75M and the low estimate is $714.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.