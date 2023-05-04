Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Arista Networks Inc. (ANET)

The closing price of Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) was $132.73 for the day, down -1.67% from the previous closing price of $134.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5040836 shares were traded. ANET stock price reached its highest trading level at $136.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $132.25.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ANET’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 88.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 04, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $126 to $164.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on November 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $105 to $150.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Giancarlo Charles H sold 2,000 shares for $160.79 per share. The transaction valued at 321,588 led to the insider holds 80,946 shares of the business.

Taxay Marc sold 1,044 shares of ANET for $167,614 on May 01. The SVP and General Counsel now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $160.55 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Sadana Anshul, who serves as the SVP, Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 35,358 shares for $163.04 each. As a result, the insider received 5,764,807 and left with 72,460 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANET now has a Market Capitalization of 49.07B and an Enterprise Value of 46.09B. As of this moment, Arista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANET has reached a high of $171.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 154.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 130.23.

Shares Statistics:

ANET traded an average of 2.81M shares per day over the past three months and 4.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 306.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.13M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ANET as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.26M with a Short Ratio of 3.26M, compared to 3.31M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.51 and a low estimate of $1.36, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.83 and $5.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.06. EPS for the following year is $6.73, with 23 analysts recommending between $12.28 and $5.76.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.39B to a low estimate of $1.34B. As of the current estimate, Arista Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.05B, an estimated increase of 30.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.39B, an increase of 18.10% less than the figure of $30.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.36B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.38B, up 26.50% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.83B and the low estimate is $5.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.