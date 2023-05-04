Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO)

The closing price of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) was $11.82 for the day, up 1.98% from the previous closing price of $11.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2976622 shares were traded. EGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.48.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EGO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EGO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.03B and an Enterprise Value of 2.23B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGO has reached a high of $11.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.89.

Shares Statistics:

EGO traded an average of 1.90M shares per day over the past three months and 2.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 184.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.89M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EGO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.88M with a Short Ratio of 4.88M, compared to 4.46M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $286.53M to a low estimate of $262.18M. As of the current estimate, Eldorado Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $213.4M, an estimated increase of 27.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $294.99M, an increase of 35.50% over than the figure of $27.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $315.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $274.17M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $966M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $871.98M, up 21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.