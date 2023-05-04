Consensus estimate for Atomera Incorporated (ATOM)’s next quarter EPS at -$0.15

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) closed the day trading at $9.81 up 10.85% from the previous closing price of $8.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 935525 shares were traded. ATOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.62.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATOM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on June 09, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Mears Robert J sold 2,800 shares for $6.03 per share. The transaction valued at 16,884 led to the insider holds 130,486 shares of the business.

Mears Robert J sold 11,844 shares of ATOM for $75,268 on Mar 01. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 133,286 shares after completing the transaction at $6.35 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, BIBAUD SCOTT A., who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 5,996 shares for $6.49 each. As a result, the insider received 38,914 and left with 318,148 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATOM now has a Market Capitalization of 168.26M and an Enterprise Value of 155.85M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 522.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 22.26k whereas that against EBITDA is -8.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATOM has reached a high of $15.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.58.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATOM traded about 409.84K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATOM traded about 1.75M shares per day. A total of 23.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.60M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ATOM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.48M with a Short Ratio of 4.48M, compared to 4.24M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.45% and a Short% of Float of 19.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$0.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $200k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $200k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $382k, down -47.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3M and the low estimate is $3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,400.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.