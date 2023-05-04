Consensus estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s next quarter EPS at -$0.58

After finishing at $14.30 in the prior trading day, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) closed at $13.93, down -2.59%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1293284 shares were traded. DCPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.73.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DCPH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 29, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.

JMP Securities Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Mkt Outperform on August 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Hoerter Steven L. sold 7,500 shares for $15.57 per share. The transaction valued at 116,782 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Flynn Daniel Lee sold 1,370 shares of DCPH for $20,686 on Feb 16. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 58,813 shares after completing the transaction at $15.10 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Kelly Thomas Patrick, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,370 shares for $15.10 each. As a result, the insider received 20,686 and left with 58,795 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DCPH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.12B and an Enterprise Value of 820.29M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.12 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCPH has reached a high of $22.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.21.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 678.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 600.01k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 76.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.02M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DCPH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.37M with a Short Ratio of 3.37M, compared to 5.33M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.30% and a Short% of Float of 5.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.53 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.02 and -$2.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.37. EPS for the following year is -$1.91, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.46 and -$2.5.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $35.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $38M to a low estimate of $33.9M. As of the current estimate, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.22M, an estimated increase of 22.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.21M, an increase of 14.50% less than the figure of $22.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $160.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $142.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $152.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $134.04M, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $183.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $217.7M and the low estimate is $161M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.