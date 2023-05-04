Consensus estimates for Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Avanos Medical Inc.’s stock clocked out at $24.44, down -15.61% from its previous closing price of $28.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 898176 shares were traded. AVNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.34.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AVNS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on August 04, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $45 from $60 previously.

On April 13, 2020, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $30.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 07, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $35.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVNS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.41B and an Enterprise Value of 1.56B. As of this moment, Avanos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVNS has reached a high of $31.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.86.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AVNS traded 247.12K shares on average per day over the past three months and 283.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.76M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AVNS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 865.66k with a Short Ratio of 0.87M, compared to 1.2M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 2.63%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.71 and $1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.7. EPS for the following year is $2.02, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.17 and $1.95.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $195.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $196.4M to a low estimate of $194.2M. As of the current estimate, Avanos Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $197.4M, an estimated decrease of -1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $199.1M, a decrease of -1.90% less than the figure of -$1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $198.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $805.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $799.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $803.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $820M, down -2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $834.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $843.2M and the low estimate is $828.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.