Consensus estimates for Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) stock’s next quarter

The closing price of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) was $2.76 for the day, down -4.83% from the previous closing price of $2.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 503423 shares were traded. DOUG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DOUG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on February 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when LORBER HOWARD M bought 100,000 shares for $3.99 per share. The transaction valued at 399,340 led to the insider holds 2,876,341 shares of the business.

Liebowitz Michael bought 40,000 shares of DOUG for $157,200 on Oct 10. The Director now owns 135,587 shares after completing the transaction at $3.93 per share. On Oct 10, another insider, KIRKLAND J BRYANT III, who serves as the SVP, Treasurer & CFO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $3.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,700 and bolstered with 450,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOUG now has a Market Capitalization of 264.22M and an Enterprise Value of 243.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 70.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOUG has reached a high of $6.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3624, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3299.

Shares Statistics:

DOUG traded an average of 454.34K shares per day over the past three months and 313.91k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.65M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DOUG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 1.70M, compared to 1.41M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 2.96%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, DOUG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.13 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $203.22M to a low estimate of $203.22M. As of the current estimate, Douglas Elliman Inc.’s year-ago sales were $308.9M, an estimated decrease of -34.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $223.06M, a decrease of -38.90% less than the figure of -$34.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $223.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $223.06M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOUG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $896.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $896.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $896.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, down -22.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $1.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.