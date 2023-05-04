Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs CNSL

In the latest session, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) closed at $3.80 down -2.31% from its previous closing price of $3.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 721655 shares were traded. CNSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7550.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 08, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $5.

Citigroup Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on March 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNSL now has a Market Capitalization of 332.57M and an Enterprise Value of 2.39B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNSL has reached a high of $8.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0772, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4945.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNSL has traded an average of 829.01K shares per day and 552.53k over the past ten days. A total of 111.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.48M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CNSL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.57M, compared to 2.37M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.24% and a Short% of Float of 4.19%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.97, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$1.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $277.42M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $282.4M to a low estimate of $272.43M. As of the current estimate, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $298.39M, an estimated decrease of -7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $278.84M, a decrease of -4.60% over than the figure of -$7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $287.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $270.19M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNSL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.