Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Records 2.0 million Shares Traded, Reaches $9.64 High

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) closed the day trading at $9.27 down -2.22% from the previous closing price of $9.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1997323 shares were traded. CWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CWK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on April 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $19 previously.

On April 10, 2023, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15.50 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when MACKAY MICHELLE bought 3,500 shares for $14.64 per share. The transaction valued at 51,240 led to the insider holds 50,760 shares of the business.

Robinson Nathaniel sold 15,231 shares of CWK for $267,761 on Jun 03. The insider now owns 22,580 shares after completing the transaction at $17.58 per share. On May 31, another insider, TPG GP A, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,920,717 shares for $18.39 each. As a result, the insider received 53,697,382 and left with 34,832,955 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CWK now has a Market Capitalization of 2.18B and an Enterprise Value of 5.13B. As of this moment, Cushman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CWK has reached a high of $19.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.68.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CWK traded about 2.20M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CWK traded about 2.31M shares per day. A total of 225.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.97M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CWK as of Apr 13, 2023 were 18.04M with a Short Ratio of 18.04M, compared to 14.92M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.94% and a Short% of Float of 17.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.76 and $1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.53. EPS for the following year is $1.94, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.15 and $1.71.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.75B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.15B to a low estimate of $1.45B. As of the current estimate, Cushman & Wakefield plc’s year-ago sales were $1.7B, an estimated increase of 2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.99B, an increase of 3.90% over than the figure of $2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.64B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CWK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.11B, down -23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.66B and the low estimate is $7.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.