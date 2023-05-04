Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The price of Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) closed at $1.71 in the last session, up 14.00% from day before closing price of $1.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1477701 shares were traded. DRMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DRMA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DRMA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.04M and an Enterprise Value of 798.13k.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRMA has reached a high of $16.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4134, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.7420.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DRMA traded on average about 2.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.38M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 0.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.61M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DRMA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 18.12k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 12k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.12% and a Short% of Float of 3.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.65 and a low estimate of -$2.65, while EPS last year was -$5.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.1, with high estimates of -$1.1 and low estimates of -$1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.01 and -$5.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.01. EPS for the following year is -$2.85, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.85 and -$2.85.