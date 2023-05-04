Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The closing price of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) was $49.01 for the day, down -3.35% from the previous closing price of $50.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9428405 shares were traded. DVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.87.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DVN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On January 25, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $70.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Gaspar Clay M bought 20,000 shares for $49.98 per share. The transaction valued at 999,600 led to the insider holds 477,032 shares of the business.

Muncrief Richard E bought 7,500 shares of DVN for $377,250 on Mar 14. The President and CEO now owns 1,762,038 shares after completing the transaction at $50.30 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Muncrief Richard E, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $53.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 265,000 and bolstered with 1,978,977 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DVN now has a Market Capitalization of 33.64B and an Enterprise Value of 39.02B. As of this moment, Devon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DVN has reached a high of $76.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.97.

Shares Statistics:

DVN traded an average of 10.44M shares per day over the past three months and 6.99M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 648.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 647.71M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DVN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 14.07M with a Short Ratio of 14.07M, compared to 18.95M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 2.50%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.17, DVN has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.06. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.34. The current Payout Ratio is 56.50% for DVN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 15, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.5 and a low estimate of $1.31, while EPS last year was $1.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.5, with high estimates of $1.93 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.18 and $4.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.47. EPS for the following year is $7.01, with 26 analysts recommending between $9.65 and $4.72.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.06B to a low estimate of $3.82B. As of the current estimate, Devon Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.81B, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.04B, a decrease of -28.10% less than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.75B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.83B, down -16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.76B and the low estimate is $15.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.