Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

As of close of business last night, Duolingo Inc.’s stock clocked out at $120.61, down -3.64% from its previous closing price of $125.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 967995 shares were traded. DUOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $125.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $119.24.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DUOL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 100.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 07, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $115.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on May 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $98.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Hacker Severin sold 10,000 shares for $138.35 per share. The transaction valued at 1,383,485 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Hacker Severin sold 10,000 shares of DUOL for $1,422,555 on Apr 03. The Chief Tech Officer, Co-Founder now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $142.26 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Skaruppa Matthew, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $142.29 each. As a result, the insider received 711,469 and left with 43,987 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DUOL now has a Market Capitalization of 5.50B and an Enterprise Value of 4.92B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -81.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DUOL has reached a high of $146.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 127.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DUOL traded 638.91K shares on average per day over the past three months and 538.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.18M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DUOL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 2.34M, compared to 2.49M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.77% and a Short% of Float of 8.31%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.35 and -$1.06.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $112.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $114.2M to a low estimate of $111.4M. As of the current estimate, Duolingo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $81.22M, an estimated increase of 39.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $119.75M, an increase of 35.50% less than the figure of $39.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $121.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $117.69M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DUOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $498.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $488.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $493.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $369.5M, up 33.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $614.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $635.9M and the low estimate is $588.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.