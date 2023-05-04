Elme Communities (ELME) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

The price of Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) closed at $16.40 in the last session, down -0.67% from day before closing price of $16.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 568535 shares were traded. ELME stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.36.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ELME’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 176.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 106.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELME now has a Market Capitalization of 1.51B and an Enterprise Value of 2.05B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELME has reached a high of $24.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.82.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ELME traded on average about 554.37K shares per day over the past 3-months and 503.15k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 87.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.48M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ELME as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 1.96M, compared to 2.22M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 4.19%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ELME is 0.72, which was 0.69 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.41.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $57.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $57.61M to a low estimate of $57M. As of the current estimate, Elme Communities’s year-ago sales were $51.38M, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.71M, an increase of 10.40% less than the figure of $11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $57.98M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $233.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $230.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $232.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $209.38M, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $242.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $248M and the low estimate is $239.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.